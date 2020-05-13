Air Force Museum Expands Virtual Tour

The National Museum of the United States Air Force has announced that it has expanded its virtual tour feature. New additions to the free online tour include virtual reality capabilities, a social media snapshot tool, new videos and access online educational activities such as lesson plans, word searches and coloring sheets. The museum has been closed to the public since March 15 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Our virtual tour has always been a great tool for planning a future visit to the museum, but it also offers so much more that those of all ages can access from the comfort of their homes,” said museum digital curator Bryan Carnes. “From 360-degree gallery tours, educational content, virtual reality and STEM applications, and social media connections, you can access it all 24 hours a day from the museum’s virtual tour.”

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force is located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio. Its 19 acres of indoor exhibit space feature more than 350 aerospace vehicles and thousands of artifacts. The museum typically sees more than 800,000 visitors each year.