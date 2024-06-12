Merlin To Automate C-130s Next

The U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) has awarded a $105 million contract to Merlin to build virtually autonomously operated C-130J Super Hercules transports. Although the description of the resulting aircraft is that they have “reduced aircrew capability” one of the requirements for the contract is that they be able to fly takeoff to touchdown without human intervention. “The contract award marks a milestone in the collaboration between USSOCOM and Merlin, accelerating our ability to bring high levels of autonomy to a variety of fixed wing platforms to support the warfighter,” said Merlin CEO Matt George in a news release.

The contract is apparently designed to get these aircraft in USSOCOM’s hands as quickly as possible. Since it’s never been done before, the contract is an “Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity” contract which presumably frees the contractor to create the end product without a lot of government folks looking over their shoulders. “…the magnitude of the contract is an important proof point that USSOCOM continues to bring innovative capabilities out of testing and into production track programs,” said George. Merlin has a similar deal with the Air Force to automate KC-135 tankers.