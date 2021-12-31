MC-21-300 Receives Type Certificate

The Irkut MC-21-300 narrow-body passenger aircraft has been issued a type certificate by Russia’s Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya). Irkut, which is part of the Rostec State Corporation’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), says it plans to further expand the airliner’s operating parameters with testing in high altitude conditions, strong crosswinds and low and high temperatures scheduled for 2022. Approximately 40-percent of the MC-21-300, including the wing, is constructed using composite materials.

“In fact, thanks to the MC-21, a technological revolution is taking place in the Russian aircraft industry and related industries,” said UAC general director Yuri Slyusar [translated]. “New materials for wing fabrication have been developed and are being produced. The design, production and testing of aggregates made of composites has been mastered. Advanced technologies of aggregate-assembly production have been introduced.”

As previously reported by AVweb, the MC-21-300 flew for the first time in May 2017. It is capable of seating between 163 and 211 passengers depending on cabin configuration. Currently powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1400G engines, the company plans to certify a variant using the Russia-made Aviadvigatel PD-14 engine.