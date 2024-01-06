An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 had an explosive decompression shortly after takeoff on Friday but the crew was able to land safely back at Portland International Airport. According to various sources, the over wing emergency exit on the left side of the aircraft and possibly some of the structure surrounding it blew out as the plane climbed through 16,000 feet on its way from Portland to Ontario, California. A report by a Portland television station shows a gaping hole in the fuselage. A Tik Tok video has been posted by the Daily Mail showing the scene from inside the cabin after the departure of the exit. The failure occurred next to a seat occupied by a boy whose shirt was ripped off. Adults held him in his seat. There were 174 passengers and six crew onboard. The incident happened about 5 p.m. local time. The aircraft was almost new and was delivered to Alaska two months ago according to the Daily Mail. The FAA and NTSB are assembling teams to travel to Portland.