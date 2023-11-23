MAX 10 Gets Certification Flight Test Nod

The FAA says Boeing can start certification flight testing of its MAX 10, the flagship of the latest generation 737 and a key part of the overall business plan for the brand. The 10 hadn’t been certified when the MAX 8 and MAX 9 fleet was grounded in 2019 and that, combined with a rule change delayed its certification by years. The MAX 10 is the biggest of the type and is designed to directly challenge the Airbus A321 NEO in the long-range single-aisle space. On Wednesday the FAA granted type inspection authorization for the 10, the last paperwork step before actual testing can begin.

The 10, along with the MAX 7, the smallest of the type, were in limbo while the mess with the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System was sorted out after two fatal crashes of MAXes in 2018 and 2019. In the meantime, the FAA changed certification rules for crew alerting systems on passenger aircraft designed to reduce pilot distraction during emergencies. The 10 and 7 would have needed major alterations to meet the new standards and Congress finally had to pass legislation to allowing them to be certified under the old rules. Boeing says first deliveries are expected in 2024.