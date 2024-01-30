Mark Baker Stepping Down As AOPA President

AOPA President Mark Baker told staff today that he will be leaving his post when a suitable replacement has been found. Baker, who joined the organization more than 10 years ago, said in an internal email to staff obtained by AVweb that he will be staying on until that process plays out. “I have promised the Board (of Trustees) that I will stay in the left seat for up to two more years, ensuring we have plenty of time to find the right person and make an orderly transition,” he said in the email. He said it will be business as usual as the search goes on.