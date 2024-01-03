Man Dies In A220 Nacelle

Numerous authorities are investigating after a Utah man died after crawling half naked into the nacelle of a Delta Airlines A220 at Salt Lake City Airport. Police told CBS the engine was “rotating” but “the specific stage of engine operation remains under investigation.” Kyler Efinger, 30, of Park City, busted out of the airport through an emergency exit after an altercation with an employee at a store on the secure side of the airport. Efinger had a boarding pass for a flight to Denver and was in the departure area when he bolted for the ramp and ran to the deicing pad, where he crawled into the engine.

Along the way to the A220 he apparently shed at least some of his clothes and his shoes, which were found on a runway. When police found him they asked air traffic control to tell the pilots to shut down the engines. First responders did CPR and administered the opioid overdose intervention drug naloxone but Efinger died at the scene. The cause of his death was not immediately released.