Texas Aircraft Delivers First Colt

Texas Aircraft Manufacturing announced that it has delivered its first Colt-SL S-LSA. The aircraft went to University of Florida nuclear engineering student Richard Youschak of Gainesville, Florida and featured a University of Florida “Gator”-inspired orange and blue paint scheme. Texas Aircraft introduced the Colt at AirVenture 2019 and it was approved under the ASTM standards in September.

“I cannot express how happy and proud I am of our entire team,” said Texas Aircraft Manufacturing co-founder Matheus Grande. “Just a year ago, the Colt S-LSA was still in development, and we had just opened the doors at our facility here in Hondo, Texas. To be here today and to deliver our first Texas-built Colt is truly a blessing.”

The Colt-SL is powered by a 100-hp Rotax 912 ULS engine. It cruises at 105 knots and comes equipped with the Dynon SkyView HDX, Dynon autopilot and whole-airframe parachute. As shown in the video below, AVweb’s Paul Bertorelli flight trialed the Colt at the company’s headquarters in Hondo, Texas, last August.