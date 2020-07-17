ICON Names New President

ICON Aircraft, which produces the A5 amphibious light sport aircraft (LSA), announced on Friday that it has named Jason Huang its new president. According to the company, Huang will oversee all business functions with a focus on “maintaining manufacturing excellence, product development and innovation and providing an ownership experience that is second to none.” The position was previously held by Thomas Wieners, who recently accepted a job with another company.

“I am extremely excited to take on the role of President at ICON Aircraft,” said Huang. “This is an exciting time for the company, and our industry. I’m looking forward to leading the team in our next phase as we lean further into our vision of making flying more exciting and more accessible than ever before.”

Before joining ICON, Huang worked at EMC and OpenText as Head of Cloud Platform Engineering & Operations. In addition to holding a PhD in mechanical engineering from Queen Mary University of London, he has MS and BS degrees in mechanical engineering from China’s Shanghai Jiao Tong University.