Lockheed Beats F-35 Delivery Goals

Lockheed Martin delivered 47% more F-35 fighters this year than last, beating its goal for delivering 131 F-35 fighters in by three aircraft. That number is double its production from 2016.

“This achievement is a testament to the readiness of the full F-35 enterprise to ramp to full-rate production and we continue to focus on improving on-time deliveries across the entire weapons system,” said Greg Ulmer, Lockheed Martin vice president and general manager of the F-35 program. “We have met our annual delivery targets three years in a row and continue to increase production rates, improve efficiencies and reduce costs. The F-35 is the most capable fighter jet in the world, and we’re now delivering the 5th Generation weapon system at a cost equal to or lower than a less capable 4th Generation legacy aircraft.”

According to the company, “process efficiencies, production automation, facility and tooling upgrades, [and] supply chain initiatives” have helped it reduce the cost of each F-35, which is now $77.9 million. The fleet size is now 490 aircraft, with another 141 planned to be active by the end of 2020. Lockheed Martin claims that “the global fleet [is] averaging greater than 65% mission capable rates, and operational squadrons consistently performing near 75%.”