Lion Air Takes Delivery Of First Post-Ban 737-8 Max

News source Asian Aviation has reported that Lion Air, one of the airlines involved in two landmark Boeing 737 Max crashes, recently took delivery of the first of eight 737-8 Maxes from leasing company Aergo Capital. The aircraft, identified as serial number 43016, will fly in the livery of Batik Air, a member of the Lion Air network.

Aergo CEO Fred Browne, said, “We are delighted to deliver the first of eight 737 Max aircraft to Lion Air. We look forward to completing all deliveries in the coming months.”

Indonesia reinstated the 737-8 Max in December 2021. Indonesian Director General of Civil Aviation Novie Riyanto, said at the time, “We have coordinated with aviation authorities and operators from around the world.”

Indonesia barred the Boeing 737 Max from its airspace and from being operated by its carriers in March 2019, after the catastrophic crash of its 737 Max-8 in October 2018. The aircraft, operated by Lion Air, crashed into the Java Sea, killing all 189 passengers and crew on board.