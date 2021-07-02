Legacy 737 Ditches Off Honolulu, Pilots Rescued

Both pilots are reported to be safe after they ditched their Boeing 737 cargo plane off Honolulu early Friday. The FAA has confirmed that a Rhodes Express 737 hit the water about 2:30 a.m. local time shortly after leaving Honolulu. “The pilots had reported engine trouble and were attemptin to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the aircraft in the water,” the FAA said in a statement. “According to preliminary information the U.S Coast Guard rescued both crew members.”

The aircraft was operating in TransAir livery and was on a short flight to Kahului on Maui. The aircraft was a relatively rare first generation 737-200 and was almost 46 years old. It was first delivered to Pacific Western Airlines in Canada in 1975. Rhodes has five 737-200s flying in Hawaii. More information is expected later.