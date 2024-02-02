Leadership Change Completed At Light Aircraft Manufacturers Assn.

The Light Aircraft Manufacturers Association (LAMA) announced it has completed its leadership transition. Following 17 years as president and chairman of the board and 20 years as a board member, Dan Johnson officially turned over the reins to Scott Severen on December 31, 2013, following up on an election process at last year’s EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The new LAMA head’s aviation experience includes membership in the U.S. Hang Gliding Association (now known as USHPA to reflect the inclusion of paragliding), the U.S. Ultralight Association (USUA); and the Airpark Owners and Operators Association (AOOA), for which he served as its first president.

Johnson said, “Scott Severen brings a wealth of experience in both industry and other organizations.” Severen also participated as a charter member of the Part 103 FAA Aviation Rulemaking Advisory Committee (ARAC), which ultimately created the Light-Sport Aircraft and Sport Pilot regulations. He is also a voting member of the ASTM F37 committee, which writes industry consensus standards for aircraft currently certified under Part 23. Predating Johnson’s presidency, Severen did a stint as LAMA’s interim president in the 1990s.

According to a LAMA statement: “Almost immediately after assuming the leadership of the light aircraft organization, Severen assembled his board and prepared the association’s comments after months of conversation and preparation throughout the industry. Contributions by all members were gathered, presented in a clear and useful form, and submitted to FAA before the close of comments on January 22, 2024.”