Last 747 Rolled Out

After 53 years in production the 1,547th and last Boeing 747 left the assembly building in Everett, Wash. Tuesday evening. The last of its type is a cargo version that will be delivered to Atlas Air in 2023. The aircraft will undergo its shakedown flights in the next few weeks before heading to Portland for paint. Atlas bought the final four aircraft, all 747-8s, the final and largest version of the iconic plane.

Only a handful of airlines, including Lufthansa and Korean Airlines still use them for passengers and Delta was the last U.S. airline to fly them when it stopped in 2017. More fuel efficient long-range twins turned the tide against the first Jumbo Jet, which was launched with luxurious amenities like a full first class lounge and bar in its unique upstairs cabin. Airlines quickly packed seats into those spaces and most airlines used the upstairs as an economy cabin because first class passengers didn’t want to climb the stairs.