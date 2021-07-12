The Air Force has granted airworthiness approval for KittyHawk’s Heaviside eVTOL meaning the aircraft can now be put in revenue service. The pusher-configured, forward-swept wing aircraft which can fly 100 miles at 180 mph, can now be used for Air Force contracts. It’s actually the fourth design approved by the Air Force. Beta Technologies Alia, Joby Aviation and the Lift Hexa have all been approved for military roles.

The Heavyside is one of the smaller designs approved by the Air Force and its first assignments will likely be as a communications relay aircraft. It could also be used as a test bed for developing battlefield technologies. It might also have a more mundane role as a quick ride for essential personnel in isolated locations. Something the Air Force undoubtedly likes about the aircraft is that it’s relatively quiet, about 100 times quieter than a helicopter at a similar altitude according to KittyHawk.