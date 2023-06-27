Kitfox Ups Its Back-Country Game With New Landing Gear Configuration

In a partnership with Acme Aerofab, Kitfox Aircraft has made available an updated landing gear and suspension system. The new “Black Ops” configuration is said to be available “now or soon” for most Kitfox models. Kitfox said, “The new Black Ops suspension allows the strongly triangulated Kitfox main landing gear to articulate smoothly and controllably over the roughest terrain, improving controllability during back-country operations and providing better passenger comfort.”

The new landing gear incorporates an internally-sprung dampening system, separating the springing components from the dampening components, meaning the loss of nitrogen or shock oil would not render the landing gear unflyable, according to Kitfox, since such a situation “will not cause the system to sag and lose ride height.”

Kitfox CEO John McBean said the Acme Black Ops shocks are now standard equipment for the Kitfox STi at no extra charge, adding, “The more positive feel and ride height coupled with the safety and testing required for the STC makes a shock that is an excellent fit for the back-country and the Kitfox Aircraft models.”

With the partners’ Supplemental Type Certificate (STC), the Black Ops landing gear is a bolt-on replacement for any existing Kitfox Cabane V landing gear, and is available as a $3,430 factory option for new-build Series 5, 6, and 7 Super Sport models.