King Air 360 Earns FAA Type Certificate

The Beechcraft King Air 360/360ER twin-engine turboprop has received it type certificate from the FAA, Textron Aviation announced on Monday. Upgraded features on the latest King Air model include the Innovative Solutions & Support (IS&S) ThrustSense Autothrottle and a new digital pressurization controller. According to the company, the 360 offers a cabin altitude of 5,960 feet at its typical 27,000-foot cruise altitude, more than 10-percent lower than the King Air 350i.

“The King Air 360 is a perfect combination of customer input, innovative technology and next-generation capabilities,” said Textron Aviation senior vice president of engineering and programs Chris Hearne. “With certification now in hand, we are thrilled to soon get these aircraft into the hands of our eager customers.”

The King Air 360 has a range of 1,806 NM, top speed of 312 knots and useful load of 5,145 pounds. The 360ER version offers a 2,692 NM range, 303-knot maximum cruise speed and 7,145-pound useful load. Both are powered by Pratt & Whitney PT6A-60A engines and equipped with the Collins Aerospace Pro Line Fusion avionics suite. As previously reported by AVweb, Textron introduced the King Air 360 and 360ER in August.