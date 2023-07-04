A jetpack pilot may have created a new accident category in Austria on Sunday by crashing his rig in front of thousands of race car fans. The unidentified man was undoubtedly bruised but not seriously hurt when he tumbled out of control to the asphalt before an F1 sprint race at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria.

The pilot was flying a setup with nozzles on both arms and there may have been an issue with one or more of the engines on his left arm because he glanced down in that direction before losing control. He fell about ten to 15 feet and skidded along the asphalt before jumping up and waving to the crowd. One Twitter commenter quipped that it was “the most interesting thing that happened all weekend” at the event.