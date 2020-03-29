Jet Blast Overturns Hangar

A hangar was destroyed and light aircraft were damaged at San Luis Obispo by the jet blast from an American Eagle CRJ on Friday. The airline was testing an engine on the aircraft and it worked well enough to flip at least one partially dismantled and parked Cessna and turn over a hangar on the general aviation ramp. Some aircraft in the hangar were damaged and other structures were damaged according to KSBY News. There were no injuries.

A video taken by local resident shows the RJ at the end of the runway with at least one engine running at high power with the blast directed at a ramp where several light aircraft were tied down. The hangar’s doors were open and facing the jet blast which got under the building and blew it over on its back. There’s been no comment from American Eagle and the damage total wasn’t immediately available.