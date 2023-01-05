IS&S Gets Autothrottle STC For G1000 King Airs

Innovative Solutions & Support (IS&S) has received an FAA supplemental type certificate (STC) for installation of its ThrustSense autothrottle on some Beechcraft King Air aircraft. The STC covers King Air 200s and 300s equipped with Garmin G1000 and NXi flight decks. Designed to automatically “control engine power settings by precisely computing and adjusting to the maximum safe power levels,” ThrustSense includes features such as flight envelope and engine protection, V MCa protection and airspeed, Mach and torque control.

“We’re seeing continued acceptance and growth of ThrustSense’s safety and performance by King Air operators throughout the world,” said IS&S autothrottle programs director Tom Grunbeck. “With the aircraft’s broad range of mission capabilities, many aircraft operators are focused on further enhancing the King Air’s utility and value by reducing crew workload in their flight operations.”

According to IS&S, ThrustSense is now certified in 40 countries and on more than 19 aircraft configurations. The company noted that it is currently the only certified autothrottle for Beechcraft King Air 200 and 300 aircraft. Offered as a retrofit at company authorized service centers, ThrustSense also comes as standard equipment on new King Air 260 and 360 models.