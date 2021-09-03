Industry Round-up, September 3, 2021

This week, AVweb’s news roundup uncovered reports on a new simulator for a flight training company, additional exhibitors joining a flight sim conference and an aviation scholarship award. Commercial flight training provider Paramount Aviation Services has acquired a Boeing 757 simulator for its facility near Florida’s Miami International Airport. The company reports that it disassembled the simulator at the seller’s facility, transported it to Paramount, reassembled and certified it within eight weeks.

Also showcasing flight simulators, exhibitors 1C Game Studios and AIRLAND SIMULATIONS have signed on to participate in the annual FlightSimExpo flight simulator conference. The event is scheduled to take place September 24-26, 2021, in San Diego, California, and online. Finally, Grace Kane, Markus Jantzon, Selise Askeland and Caroline Kelley have been announced as the winners of the 2021 Globalair.com Calvin L. Carrithers Aviation Scholarship. The scholarship, which was launched in 2014, is awarded based on attributes including writing capabilities, enthusiasm for aviation and motivation to pursue further education.