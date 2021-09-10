Industry Round-up, September 10, 2021

This week, AVweb’s news roundup found reports on a contract for online pilot training, an upgrade for an aviation information platform and the launch of a new pilot app. Avsoft International has signed a long-term contract with Serbia-based private business jet charter airline Air Pink to provide online pilot training for the ERJ145. Air Pink plans to use Avsoft’s ERJ145 aircraft systems online course for initial and recurrent pilot training.

Aviationfly.com has announced that it has upgraded its online platform to include three times the amount of information for aspiring aviators as the previous edition of the website. The Dubai-based company also introduced its first course, titled “Aviation and Pilot Training Foundation.” Also with a new tech launch, Connecting Aviators has unveiled its new general aviation pilot app, which offers features including GA pilot profiles, a map view that organizes member pilot, aircraft co-ownership, flying club and event information by airport, and a finder for look for fly-ins, educational seminars and aviation events. The Connecting Aviators app is available for free via the Apple Store.