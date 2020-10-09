Industry Round-up, October 9, 2020

AVweb’s news roundup this week uncovered reports on a lithium-ion battery STC kit for PC-12s, UAS training and education for scholarship recipients and an agreement between a drone manufacturer and UAS training provider. Finnoff Aviation Products has selected True Blue Power’s TB44 main ship battery for a lithium-ion battery Supplemental Type Certification (STC) kit. The kit is available for Pilatus PC-12, PC-12/45 and PC-12/47 single-battery aircraft with an amendment to include dual-battery aircraft in the works.

The Unmanned Safety Institute (USI) announced that it has been contracted by aviation non-profit Able Flight to provide the organization’s scholarship recipients with Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS/drone) training and education. Founded in 2006, Able Flight has awarded more than 110 flight and aviation career training scholarships to people with disabilities. USI has also signed an agreement with UAS manufacturer Censys Technologies to provide training and education services related to Censys’ Sentaero drone family. Training will take place at USI’s UAS Center of Excellence in Port St. Joe, Florida, and various customer locations.