Industry Round-up, November 13, 2020

This week, AVweb’s news roundup uncovered reports on a new online flight training system, a partnership for an engineering consulting company and the release of a seal for hydraulic systems. The Finer Points has launched Ground School, a flight training system for the iPad. The app offers animations, videos, and unlimited practice tests along with video “flight lessons.” A three-day free trial is available for the app, which costs $299.99 for a 1-year subscription.

Consulting company Collinear Group has signed an agreement with software developer Stottler Henke to become a sales partner for Stottler Henke’s Aurora planning and scheduling software suite. Collinear Group offers services in areas including airworthiness and certification, digital engineering, digital manufacturing and digital aviation. Greene Tweed, which manufacturers high-performance seals, thermoplastics, composites, and engineered components, has announced the release of its new L-Cap seal for hydraulic systems in aerospace applications. According to the company, the seals are intended for use in flight actuation systems.