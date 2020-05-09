Industry Round-up, May 8, 2020

This week, AVweb’s news roundup found reports on new leadership at a surface inspection tool company, a survey of top-rated FBOs and an agreement between an aircraft interiors company and a medical patient transportation solutions provider. 3D optical surface inspection tool manufacturer 8tree is adding Robert Zehnder to its business development team. Zehnder, who began his aviation career in line maintenance, holds degrees in business administration, business management and applied technical management. According to 8tree, he will focus on “building on the early momentum” of the company’s dentCHECK tool within the business aviation sector.

Phillips 66 has announced that 27 Phillips 66-branded FBOs made the list of top operations on the 2020 Aviation International News (AIN) FBO Survey. The number marks an increase of nearly 10-percent over last year’s survey. Lastly, aircraft interiors company LifePort has signed an agreement with Norway-based EpiGuard to distribute the EpiGuard EpiShuttle single-patient isolation and transport system in the United States and Canada. In addition to distribution, LifePort will “design, engineer, and manufacture components that allow the EpiShuttle to be secured in a wide variety of transportation vehicles.”