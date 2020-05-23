Industry Round-up, May 22, 2020

AVweb’s weekly news roundup uncovered reports of the opening of an engineering facility, a new carbon monoxide detector, PMA approval for a Cessna 172 airbox support bracket and a partnership for an online course provider. Reports were also found on an expansion for an aircraft leasing business, the selection of a CAA Preferred FBO and recognition for a fuel brand. Momentum Aeronautics has moved to a new engineering, manufacturing, and modification facility at the Saint Paul Downtown Airport (STP) in Saint Paul, Minnesota. The facility includes a 32,000 sq. ft. hangar and customer meeting space along with engineering and inspection offices.

General aviation safety product company Aithre Aviation has introduced its new Aithre Shield eDot 5.0 carbon monoxide detector. The eDot, which features a panel mounted LED indicator, is FAA approved for Part 23 aircraft. Also with something new, Air Plains Services has announced that it has gained Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) from the FAA for an improved Cessna 172 airbox support bracket. The bracket is approved for certain Cessna 172 L and M models in addition to all B through M models upgraded with the Air Plains 180HP Lycoming O-360 engine.

Advanced Aircrew Academy has been added as an online Professional Development Program (PDP) course provider for the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA). NBAA PDP courses offered by Advanced Aircrew Academy are “Human Performance meeting PDP Objective Human Resources” and “International Procedures meeting PDP Objective Operations.” LifeStyle Aviation has announced that it is expanding its aircraft leasing business in order to help flight schools manage challenges related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The company’s leasing solutions include direct leases and leaseback development programs.

McKinley Air, Inc. has been named a Preferred FBO by the Corporate Aircraft Association (CAA). The designation is decided through a CAA member vote an includes a three-year contract. Also earning accolades, Phillips 66 Aviation was named Best Fuel Brand in Professional Pilot Magazine’s annual Preferences Regarding Aviation Services and Equipment (PRASE) Survey. It is the company’s fourth consecutive year earning the title.