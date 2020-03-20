Industry Round-up, March 20, 2020

AVweb’s weekly news roundup uncovered reports of a new app for weather data, an air carrier contracted to transport individuals exposed to coronarvirus, and the expansion of a flight school directory. Weather information provider Baron has announced the availability of a mobile version of its Threat Net weather monitoring system. Threat Net App features include customizable mapping for weather monitoring, data and visual monitoring on a variety of severe weather threats, and National Weather Service advisory displays.

North Carolina-based Jet Logistics has been contracted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to assist with transporting individuals who have been exposed to or are displaying symptoms associated with the coronavirus pandemic. The company says its air ambulance aircraft were initially staffed by HHS medical crews and its flight crews were specially trained for risk mitigation associated with the virus.

Lastly, Aviationfly.com is expanding its flight school directory to include schools in India. The announcement was made at Wings India 2020, which took place March 12-15 at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad, India. The directory also covers schools in Asia, Africa and the Middle East.