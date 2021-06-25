Industry Round-up, June 25, 2021

This week, AVweb’s news roundup uncovered reports on an aviation summer camp, a new repair station authorization, the rebranding of an aerospace engineering company and the return of a fuel promotion. Texas-based US Aviation Academy (USAA) is hosting its second annual Aviation Discovery Summer Camp for high school students ages 14 to 18. Held at Denton Enterprise Airport, the camp offers ground school and hands-on aviation experiences including a 45-mintue flight in a Cessna 172. The first session was held June 21 to 25 with a second scheduled for July 12 to 16.

Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics has been named an Authorized Repair Station for Axnes PNG wireless intercom products. The company expects to provide services including warranty and non-warranty repairs and exchanges, technical support, installation and configuration assistance, product training, troubleshooting, diagnostics and AOG services. Also with a change, aerospace engineering and technical documentation services company Aircraft Systems and Manufacturing has announced that it is rebranding as JANA Engineering. The company will continue to offer to offer FAA Organization Designation Authorization (ODA) services, STC certifications, design and engineering for avionics integration, fabrication/assembly and kitting capabilities, and 24/7 AOG support.

Finally, Phillips 66 Aviation has announced that it will once again be running its “Great WingPoints Giveaway” promotion from June 1 to Aug. 31. During the promotion, Phillips 66 Aviation WingPoints Rewards Card users are entered to win prizes for fuel purchases. A total of 66 winners will be announced.