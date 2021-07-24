Industry Round-up, July 23, 2021

This week, AVweb’s news roundup found reports on a new forum at AirVenture, a selfie-related airshow deal, a new partnership for a business aviation company and a scholarship launch. It also uncovered the introduction of an A321neo course, an agreement for online pilot training and some product upgrades for an aviation wall art company. A new panel titled “Funding Your Dream,” is scheduled to take place at EAA AirVenture 2021 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, on Monday, July 22 from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. The panel, which will focus on how to start, grow and fund an aerospace company, will be moderated by Apex View Management Consulting founder Tom Perkowski with panelists including X-Naut president Darren Saravis, Epic Optix CEO Ray Kwong and Planelogix co-founder Will Goldstein.

Also at AirVenture, Kansas-based general aviation engine and avionics upgrades company Air Plains will be giving out prizes to customers who post selfies with their aircraft at the show. The company says its engineers will be roaming the show grounds looking to match posted photos with real people and airplanes. Located in Palm Springs, California, business aviation company Desert Jet has partnered with luxury lifestyle brand Ultimate Track Day. The arrangement will allow the company to offer bespoke supercar experiences for its clients. In partnership with Phillips 66, I Hart Flying Foundation (IHFF) is launching a new aviation scholarship opportunity for women with the theme “Fueling Flight Through Harts of Might.” The scholarship will officially open on Aug. 2.

Online pilot training solutions company Avsoft International has released an online pilot course for the Airbus A321neo. With versions for CFM Leap-1A and PW1100G-JM engine types, the 29-module course covers major aircraft systems including components, operations, controls and indications associated with each system. In addition, Avsoft announced that Germany-based Richter Flight Service has selected its A320 aircraft systems course for online pilot training.

Finally, METARmaps.com has upgraded its METARmaps real-time weather wall art with smaller hardware and improved software. The Version 3 maps will also add real-time wind, gust and lightning information to the display. Alongside its improved maps, METARmaps has introduced its new METARmaps-Minis product, which displays current weather in a 12” x 12” format.