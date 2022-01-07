Industry Round-up, January 7, 2022

This week, AVweb’s news roundup found reports on the selection of an online pilot training program, a new rating for a charter company and a recently acquired STC. Avsoft International has been awarded a long-term contract to provide ATR 72-600 online pilot training for Sweden-based Braathens Regional Airlines (BRA). The airline will use Avsoft’s ATR 72-600 aircraft systems course and selected general subject courses for initial and recurrent pilot training.

Aircraft charter and management company Pacific Coast Jet has earned the ARGUS Platinum rating for demonstrating “successful implementation of industry best safety practices relative to their operations, safety program, and maintenance.” For the Platinum rating, which is the highest level awarded by ARGUS, an audit was conducted to assess the quality of documented processes and the strength of the organization’s safety management system. Finally, Gallagher Aviation has announced that it has acquired the STC for the Alpine Aviation main landing gear light kit. Available for Bonanza, Baron, Debonair and Travel Air aircraft, the kits are expected to start shipping late in the first quarter of 2022.