Industry Round-up, January 15, 2020

This week, AVweb’s news roundup has uncovered reports on a propeller STC, the introduction of a cabin pressure control and monitoring system, a flight deck upgrade for the Hawker 800XP and a flight school welcoming a new class. Air Plains Services has gained a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) which will allow the Kansas-based company to offer the Hartzell Trailblazer composite propeller on its 300hp XP Extreme Performance engine upgrades for Cessna 180 and 182 aircraft. The swept-tip, scimitar-shaped Trailblazer is approved for use with wheels, floats and skis.

Honeywell has introduced the next generation of its Cabin Pressure Control and Monitoring System (CPCMS). The new version, which is 30-percent lighter than its predecessor, is available for commercial and military aircraft. Also with something new, Universal Avionics (UA) has added a Hawker 800XP retrofit upgrade to its InSight Display System portfolio. The Hawker 800XP installation includes three EFI-1040 displays, a single Data Concentrator Unit (DCU) II, dual touch EFIS Control Display Units (ECDU) and alphanumeric keyboards, a single Reference Select Panel (RSP), and dual UNS-1Fw SBAS-FMSs.

US Aviation Academy (USAA) has welcomed its first class of student pilots from Pilot Flight Academy (PFA) in Norway. As part of the program, USAA flight instructors have been granted a special permit by the Norwegian Civil Air Authority (NCAA) and European Aviation Safety Administration (EASA), allowing the students to earn credit toward both FAA and EASA certificates. The course will include 45 hours of dual flight time and 50 hours of solo flight.