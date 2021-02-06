Industry Round-up, February 5, 2020

This week, AVweb’s news roundup has found reports on a promotional award for three charities, the launch of an A&P program, a new customer relations advisor for an FBO, an agreement for a program to support a drone pilot network and the award of an airline training contract. Phillips 66 Aviation has presented charities Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois, LifeLine Pilots and Veterans Airlift Command (VAC) with 1 million WingPoints each as part of the company’s “It’s the Great WingPoints Giveaway” promotion. Points are redeemable for “rewards ranging from pre-paid debit cards, to restaurant and retailer gift cards.”

Texas-based US Aviation Academy (USAA) has launched a new 12-month Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) program designed for students interested in pursuing careers as aviation maintenance technicians. Training will include hands-on shop time in addition to theory and lecture classes. Also starting something new, Desert Jet Center has hired industry veteran Peni Nelson as its new customer relations advisor. The FBO is located at Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport (KTRM) in Thermal, California.

Aquiline Drones has signed an agreement with eTripTrader (eTT) Aviation to use eTT’s SkedFlex automated flight and crew management system to support its pilot network. Aquiline Drones operates under a Part 135 Air Carrier Certificate. Finally, aviation distance learning provider CPaT Global has been awarded an initial and recurrent training contract by Moroccan airline Royal Air Maroc (RAM). The contract covers aircraft including the Boeing 737-MAX-8, 737NG, 787, 747-400, 747-8, 767-300 and Embraer E190.