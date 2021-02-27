Industry Round-up, February 26, 2020

This week, AVweb’s news roundup has uncovered reports on the release of a new aircraft systems course, a content addition for a virtual tradeshow, an FBO offering sustainable aviation fuel, the selection of an aviation sales representative and the award of a new training contract. Avsoft International has released a new Boeing 787-8 aircraft systems online pilot course. The 24-module course covers both General Electric GEnx-1B and Rolls Royce Trent 1000 engines.

Phillips 66 Aviation has added virtual booths for nine FBO to its Phillips 66 Virtual Experience online tradeshow. Along with the new FBO booths, the virtual show includes exhibits, videos and presentations. Also with a new addition, California-based Sun Air Jets is now offering sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at its FBO in Ventura County. Due to an anonymous donation, the company will initially be selling SAF at the same rate as conventional jet fuel.

LifeStyle Aviation has announced that it has been selected as the exclusive Diamond Aircraft sales representative for 24 U.S. states. The company says it is currently looking for partners as part of its new assignment. Finally, aviation industry distance learning provider CPaT Global has been awarded a new contract for initial and recurrent training by Star Perú. The Lima, Perú-based airline will be using CPaT’s Aircraft Systems Courses, Interactive Diagrams, and Aviation Specialty Courses (General Subjects).