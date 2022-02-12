Industry Round-up, February 11, 2022

This week, AVweb’s news roundup uncovered reports on a market research investment for a VTOL company, a new systems course for the E175 and the signing of a contract for online pilot training. Transcend Air Corporation has advanced to the next phase of the AFWERX High-Speed Vertical Take-Off and Landing (HSVTOL) Concept Challenge with the V-500 Catamount, a proposed militarized derivative of its Vy 400 civil aircraft concept. The company is one of 11 to receive market research investments through the program “aimed at advancing solutions that enable optimal agility in austere environments.”

Online pilot training course provider Avsoft has created a new E175 aircraft systems online aviation course for Jazz Aviation LP. Based on Avsoft’s E170 systems course, the E175 course was developed in partnership with Jazz’s pilot training department. Avsoft also announced that it has signed a long-term contract with Elite Airways to provide online pilot training. The deal includes Avsoft’s CRJ-200, CRJ-700, and CRJ-900 aircraft systems courses, along with some general subject courses, for use in initial and recurrent pilot training.