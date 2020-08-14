Industry Round-up, August 14, 2020

This week, AVweb’s news roundup uncovered reports on an aviation career symposium, an STC for a glass cockpit update and an FBO offering free COVID-19 testing. Non-profit organization Pathways to Aviation plans to hold a virtual symposium on October 5-9 focusing on careers in the aerospace industry. The free event, which is geared toward active job seekers, high school and college students, will offer online industry specialty workshops, interviews with industry leaders, company and candidate spotlights, job announcements and career readiness tips.

Aircraft engineering and certification firm Peregrine Avionics has announced that it has completed a supplemental type certificate (STC) on behalf of Worldwide Aircraft Services for the installation of the Garmin G700 TXi avionics suite in Embraer EMB-120 ‘Brasilia’ series aircraft. According to the company, the STC provides features such as synthetic vision, LPV approach capability, moving map, TAWS, ADS-B and 8.33KHz communication. In partnership with COVID Testing to You, Phoenix, Arizona-based FBO Swift Aviation is providing free, on-site COVID-19 testing for its associates. The company has also instituted pandemic-related protocols including mandatory face coverings for all employees and visitors, expanded disinfection procedures and temperature and symptom checks for employees.