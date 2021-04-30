Industry Round-up, April 30, 2021

This week, AVweb’s news roundup found reports on emergency power inverters for Gulfstream aircraft, a collaboration to advance sustainable aviation fuel and the results of an FBO survey. True Blue Power has announced that it will offer emergency power inverters for Gulfstream G550, GV and G450 aircraft. According to the company, its 1200-watt TI1204 DC-to-AC Inverter, which provides 400 Hz of power to essential systems in the event of an aircraft power failure, is a drop-in replacement for existing E-inverters on those models.

Phillips 66 and Southwest Airlines have signed a memorandum of understanding to “advance the commercialization of sustainable aviation fuel.” The collaboration will focus on public awareness and research and development along with providing the framework for a potential supply agreement in the future. Phillips 66 is also celebrating 33 Phillips 66 branded FBOs that were recognized in the 2021 Aviation International News (AIN) FBO Survey. The company further noted that four of those FBOs—Jet Aviation at Palm Beach International Airport (KPBI), Henriksen Jet Center at Austin Executive (KEDC), Henriksen Jet Center at Houston Executive (KTME) and Heritage Aviation at Burlington International (KBTV)—were ranked in the top 5-percent of operations nationally.