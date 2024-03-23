iMax Documentary The Blue Angels Gets Release Date

The Blue Angels—an IMAX documentary from Amazon studios focused on the Navy’s premiere aeronautical demonstration team has a set release date for May 17.

A new trailer that debuted on YouTube Wednesday gave viewers a glimpse into the film which offers an immersive experience providing firsthand cockpit views of the Blue Angel’s precision flying and aerial maneuvers. The documentary will focus on what it takes to become a Blue Angel—from the team’s selection process and training regime, through the demanding eight month show season.

“The film will also be a tribute to the extraordinary teamwork, passion and pride of the hundreds of outstanding men and women of the Navy and Marine Corps,” according to a press release. The film’s release coincides with the 78th anniversary of the Blue Angels’ mission, which includes 138 active-duty Sailors and Marines.

Produced by Glen Powell, star of “Top Gun: Maverick,” and filmmaker J.J. Abrams, the documentary will be in IMAX theaters for one week before globally streaming on Prime Video starting May 23rd.”