Hurricane Ian hadn’t even officially hit Florida when its fringe effects caused millions of dollars in damage to aircraft at North Perry Airport north of Miami. Late Tuesday afternoon a tornado, possibly two, spawned by a line of thunderstorms created by Ian tossed dozens of airplanes at the tie-downs into a pile of bent aluminum and shattered composite. Tom Pendas took photos and posted them on Facebook and Weather Underground came across it.

Some aircraft appeared to have been secure in their moorings but were hit by others that didn’t stay put. The airport is about 20 miles north of Miami and about 80 miles from the west side of the peninsula, which was forecast to take the brunt of Ian’s landfall on Wednesday. More details as they become available.