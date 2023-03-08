House Aviation Subcommittee Will Address GA In FAA Reauthorization Bill

The House of Representatives aviation subcommittee is set to specifically address general aviation for the first time in its planning for the next FAA reauthorization bill. The chair of the full Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Rep. Sam Graves (R-Mo.), a general aviation pilot and regular visitor to EAA AirVenture, said he plans to incorporate a GA title in the FAA funding bill to bring more attention to the sector.

Scheduled to testify during deliberations on the new bill this Thursday are Mark Baker, president of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA); Jack Pelton, chairman and CEO of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA); Curt Castagna, president and CEO of the National Air Transportation Association (NATA); and Rick Crider, who serves as the executive vice president of airport/railport and military relations at Port San Antonio, will testify on behalf of the American Association of Airport Executives.

The current FAA authorization expires on September 30, and the House and Senate must complete work on the new authorization bill before then.