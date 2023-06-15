Honda Goes Ahead With Larger Bizjet Model

Honda Aircraft has announced it will produce its 10-passenger Hondajet 2600 with deliveries starting in 2028. The aircraft concept was unveiled at NBAA-BACE in 2021. It’s designed for single-pilot operation and has seats for a total of 11 people. Honda said in a news release the plane will be “the first light jet capable of nonstop US transcontinental flight” albeit with four pax and a single pilot onboard. It’s anticipating a range in that configuration of 2,625 nautical miles.

The 2600 will be powered by two Williams FJ44-4C turbofans and will have Garmin GS3000 avionics. Cruise speed is expected to be 450ktas and it will have a maximum cruise altitude of 47,000 feet with a cabin pressure of 6,363 feet. The company says it will offer 20-40 percent better fuel efficiency than other jets in its size range. The company will continue to produce the very light jet Elite II.