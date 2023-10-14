Homebuilt Fatal Accident Rate Drops 28 Percent

The Experimental Aviation Association (EAA) says the amateur-built fatal accident rate decreased by 28 percent compared to the previous year.

During the FAA’s 12-month period, which concluded Sept. 30, 2023, there were 28 fatal accidents in amateur-built aircraft—down from 39 fatal accidents in the previous year. Additionally, experimental category aircraft saw a nearly 30 percent decrease in fatal events compared to the prior 12-month period.

While the accident rate per flight hour data will not be available until the FAA releases its general aviation survey next year, EAA says the total number of accidents over the past year in experimental aircraft reached a historic low.

“The activity data is necessary to paint the full picture, but the initial indications are very positive indeed,” said Sean Elliott, EAA’s vice president of advocacy and safety. “It shows a continuing trend toward safer operations, even as total hours flown increase. It reminds us that safety is an ongoing journey that always needs the highest attention of our flying community.”

According to the association, “the homebuilt fatal accident total has been cut by nearly half over the past 15 years, from 598 in the period from 1998-2007, to 338 from 2014-2023.”