Hard Landing Damages Praetor

All the usual authorities are investigating a “hard landing” that may have written off a Flexjet Embraer Praetor 500 in Georgia last week. The bizjet was flying six passengers from Westchester County Airport in New York when it apparently slammed into Runway 04 at McKinnon St. Simons Island Airport and ended up sitting on its wings on the grass. Neither the passengers nor the two crew suffered any injuries.

Based on photos from the scene, it appears the right gear collapsed and the left gear poked through the top of the wing. According to Weather Underground, winds were NE 17 gusting to 25 at the time of the incident (2:36 p.m.)