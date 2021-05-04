Gogo Announces Unlimited Data Plan for Business Aviation

Onboard Wi-Fi has gone from a luxury to a necessity on business jets. But as any parents of teenagers with limited-data cellphone plans can well understand, flight department managers can feel bushwhacked by overage charges at the end of the month.

Gogo has now launched the first unlimited streaming and data plan for business aviation. Gogo Biz 4G Limitless costs $9,995 per month and all data on the aircraft is included under one unlimited plan. According to Gogo, other providers claim to offer unlimited streaming and unlimited data, but the fine print reveals they are limited to a single video stream, or that there are other expensive exceptions.

Jim MacDougall, Gogo Vice President for Product Management said, “Our customers’ hunger for data continues to grow, but they also want predictability in their billing.” The Gogo plan offers the benefits of its streaming plan while “reducing or eliminating” the risk of crippling overage bills at the end of the month.

Gogo also announced two new high-data plans: Gogo Biz 4G 20000 with 20GB of data, and Gogo Biz 4G 25000 with 25GB of data priced at $5,650 per month ($0.50/MB overage) and $6,495 per month ($0.45/MB overage), respectively. All three plans are available to Gogo AVANCE L5 customers.