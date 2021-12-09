Garmin G3000 Selected For ES-19 Electric Airliner

Garmin announced on Thursday that it will be providing its G3000 integrated flight deck for Heart Aerospace’s ES-19 all-electric airliner design. According to Garmin, the G3000 system that will be featured on the ES-19 will offer “enhanced capabilities to optimize the aircraft’s electric drive train and battery management systems” along with being designed to facilitate system upgrades “as the electric aircraft industry continues to evolve.” As previously reported by AVweb, United Airlines also signed an agreement with Heart last July to acquire 100 ES-19s contingent on the aircraft meeting its safety, business and operating requirements.

“It’s an honor to have our G3000 integrated flight deck chosen for the ES-19 and to work alongside the Heart Aerospace and United Airlines teams in their commitment to long-term sustainability by reducing aviation’s carbon emissions,” said Garmin vice president of aviation and marketing Carl Wolf. “We’re confident in Heart’s practical, market-driven approach to expanding the regional air transport market with the introduction of the first all-electric airliner, whose lower operating costs have the potential to enable more universal access to air travel and a broader network of short-haul flights.”

Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, electric aircraft startup Heart Aerospace is developing the ES-19 for the regional air transport market. The company says the aircraft will have a maximum range of up to 250 miles and be capable of carrying 19 passengers. Heart is aiming to have the aircraft enter service by 2026.