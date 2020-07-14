Garmin Expands GFC Autopilot Applications

Garmin continues to expand its list of aircraft approved to take the GFC 500 or GFC 600 autopilot. The most recent round adds the Beech Bonanza B36TC, N35, and P35; the Cessna 210G-J and T210G-J as well as the 421C twin; and Piper PA-46-310P and 350P. The company says that over the last three years, it has “completed 42 Supplemental Type Certifications (STC) on over 30 popular aircraft, spanning nearly 200 aircraft models between both autopilots, with more aircraft approvals in progress and many more to follow.” Prices start at $6,995 for the GFC 500 and $19,995 for the GFC 600.

“As Garmin increasingly expands its portfolio of aircraft approvals, demand for the GFC 500 and GFC 600 continues to achieve significant growth,” said Carl Wolf, vice president of aviation sales and marketing. “We are humbled by the popularity of these game-changing autopilots as they have redefined the standard of what aircraft owners should expect from an autopilot and based on the overwhelming demand—our customers agree.”

Garmin says notes that both autopilots have altitude hold, vertical speed and heading modes, plus “the GFC 500 and GFC 600 also include altitude preselect, VNAV1, Level Mode, underspeed and overspeed protection and more. Pilots can also select, couple to and fly various instrument approaches, including GPS, ILS, VOR, LOC and back course approaches when paired with a compatible GPS navigator.” In addition the GFC 500 “uniquely integrates” with the G5 or GI 275 EFIS displays “allowing flight director and autopilot modes to be seamlessly integrated on a larger format display.”

In other news from Olathe, Garmin says that the recently introduced GI 275 EFIS can interface with the GFC 500 autopilot, which allows it to be the altitude source for the autopilot and display mode annunciations. The GI 275 now can drive Century II/III autopilots, according to the company, and now has the ability to display outside-air temp, groundspeed, true airspeed, and wind direction/velocity on the attitude indicator.

Here’s a full list of the GFC-series applications.

GFC 500

Aviat Husky (A-1, A-1A, A-1B, A-1C-180, A-1C-200)

Beechcraft Bonanza (S35, V35, V35A, V35B, 36, A36, A36TC*, B36TC, N35, P35)

Beechcraft Bonanza/Debonair (33, A33, B33, C33, C33A, E33, E33A, E33C, F33*, F33A, F33C*, G33*)

Cessna 172 (E, F, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, P, Q, R, S, F172E, F172F, F172G, F172H, F172K, F172L, F172M, F172N, F172P, FR172K, R172K)

Cessna 177 (177B, 177RG, F177RG)

Cessna 180 (180, A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, J, K)

Cessna 182 (E, F, G, H, J, K, L, M, N, P, Q, R, S, T, T182, T182T, F182P, F182Q)

Cessna 182RG (R182, FR182, TR182)

Cessna 185 (185, A, B, C, D, E, A185E, A185F)

Cessna 206 (U206F*, TU206F*, U206G, TU206G, 206H, T206H)

Cessna 210 (210G, 210H, 210J, T210G, T210H, T210J, 210K, T210K, 210L, T210L, 210M, T210M, 210N, T210N, )

Grumman (American General) AA-5 Series (AA-5 Traveler, AA-5A Cheetah, AA-5B Tiger, AG-5B Tiger)

Mooney M20 (J, K, M, R, S)

Piper PA-28 (140, 150, 151, 160, 161, 180, 181, 201T, 235, 236 and Overhead Trim Models)

Piper PA-28R (180, 200, 201, 201T)

Piper PA-28RT (201, 201T)

Piper PA-32 (260, 300, 301, 301T, 301FT, 301XTC)

Piper PA-32R (300, 301SP, 301HP, 301T)

Piper PA-32RT (300, 300T)

GFC 600