Garmin Earns Service/Quality Award From Airbus Helicopters

Garmin announced today (May 2) that it has received Airbus Helicopters’ (belated) 2022 Operational Excellence Award at this year’s annual Supplier Conference in Marignane, France. Garmin said in a statement it was recognized for outstanding performance in the midst of a global supply chain challenge, as well as for its on-time delivery performance and product quality.

Airbus helicopter models that incorporate Garmin avionics as standard equipment include the H125, H130, H135 and H145. The award is the fourth, globally, that Airbus Helicopters has presented to Garmin.

Carl Wolf, Garmin V-P of aviation sales and marketing, said, “This prestigious award represents the strong collaboration between Airbus Helicopters and Garmin and is a testament to the hard work and dedication provided by the entire Garmin team. We are truly grateful to receive this award recognizing the entire organization’s commitment to on-time delivery, quality, and customer support.”