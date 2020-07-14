Garmin, Dynon Announce Virtual AirVenture Events

With the cancellation of AirVenture this year, companies are stepping up to provide customers and prospects with a way to connect through “educational webinars and product demonstrations.” Both Garmin and Dynon have announced programs to put product in front of customers and, in Garmin’s case, make it possible to have virtual one-on-one interactions with company technical and product reps.

“EAA AirVenture Oshkosh has long developed into a globally recognized, marquee aviation event over the past five decades (add a couple more decades to include Milwaukee and Rockford!) While we are very disappointed AirVenture Oshkosh will not physically take place as expected this year, we are thrilled to bring eager attendees, loyal customers and friends as much of the Garmin experience to you virtually, and in the best way possible given the times,” said Carl Wolf, vice president of aviation sales and marketing. “Our team has put together a terrific agenda of events for the week, so please join us for as much of it as you can. We look forward to seeing you again in person in 2021!”

“We are expanding our weekly live programming to complement EAA’s Spirit of Aviation Week event,” says Michael Schofield, Dynon’s Director of Marketing. “Although we’re sad that we won’t be able to visit with customers at AirVenture this year, we’ve planned a full week of events, ‘virtual booth visits’, forums, and other programs to connect with the pilot community.”

Garmin’s new-product webinars will focus on the GI 275 and GTN Xi series as well a “cost-effective autopilot upgrades.” In addition, Garmin says that “training webinars will also be available throughout the week and are led by Garmin’s aviation training department. These webinars will feature a general operational overview of Garmin products.” Garmin will “aircraft tours” of a company-equipped Cessna 182, Beech A36 Bonanza, and Van’s RV-7A.

The tech sessions allow customers to “schedule individual discussions with a Garmin expert throughout the week of Garmin’s virtual AirVenture. These sessions will be held online via Microsoft Teams and allow customers to ask operational questions or receive support updating databases or software. During these individual meetings, customers can also receive an individualized consultation on upgrading the avionics in their aircraft, ask troubleshooting questions regarding their experimental avionics installations, and receive help with Garmin Pilot,” the company says.

Dynon’s efforts expand on the “virtual events” the avionics makere has been holding for the last few months. “Examples of events include ‘virtual booth visits,’ featuring a combination of sales demonstrations and training for Dynon and Advanced products; webinars about Dynon Experimental, Dynon Certified, and Advanced Flight Systems products; forums on planning for success in designing and installing a Dynon or Advanced system; and even a virtual ‘hangar’ happy hour at the end of the week to connect more casually,” according to Dynon.

Learn more about Garmin’s programs here and Dynon’s programs here.