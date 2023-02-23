GA Sales Value Up Six Percent In 2022

The General Aviation Manufacturers Association says members shipped or made preliminary deliveries worth $26.8 billion in 2022, a six percent increase over 2021 revenues. The organization presented its annual State Of The Industry press conference on Feb. 22. All sectors of the industry contributed to the strong showing. Piston deliveries were up 8.2 percent with 1,524 units; turboprop airplane deliveries increase 10.4 percent, with 582 units; and business jet deliveries increase to 712 units from 710. The value of airplane deliveries for 2022 was $22.9 billion, an increase of approximately 5.8 percent. Helicopter deliveries were also up 6.8 percent to $4 billion.

Despite the universal uptick in business activity, GAMA President Pete Bunce said it wasn’t an easy year. “The general aviation manufacturing industry continues to show increasing strength despite workforce and supply chain challenges across our industry,” he said. “Our product development across the spectrum of fixed wing, rotorcraft and Advanced Air Mobility vehicles is spurred by the recognition that our industry is the safety and sustainability technology incubator for global civil aviation.” Bunce said industry is doing its part and regulators need to keep up. “…we will be looking for Congress to focus the FAA on improving their processes to facilitate the certification of new technologies as well as support their validation efforts globally to deliver safety, performance and sustainability benefits,” he said.