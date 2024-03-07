GA-Pilot Eclipse Fans Have A Unique Opportunity

The upcoming April 8 solar eclipse is the kind of phenomenon that seems ideally suited to experiencing with the help of light-aircraft travel. While some large concentrations of the U.S. population won’t have to move to experience the eclipse, many GA pilots who aren’t so blessed have the opportunity to make a pleasant, satisfying day trip out of it. (Sorry to all you West Coast pilots – except maybe jet jockeys.) Since prime viewing time is mid-afternoon, a two-or-three-hour flight in each direction is certainly viable with the right airplane. But, given that you might not be the only one thinking this way, it makes good sense to consider some unique aspects of planning such a mission.

If this gets you pulling up a planning chart to consider your destination options, check NASA’s eclipse map. The ideal viewing area consists of an arcing northeast-to-southwest swath about 130 miles wide. It includes northern New England and far-upstate New York, swinging down to blanket Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, then downward through northwest Ohio, southeast Indiana, southeast regions of Illinois and Missouri, diagonally through the middle of Arkansas and finishing in Texas, starting from the northeast corner and continuing through Dallas, San Antonio, and on into Mexico.

There is certainly no shortage of GA-friendly airports within that area, but even so, there could be traffic snarls leading up to the eclipse. That could affect ATC congestion, ramp space, ground transportation, and overnight accommodations, should you plan to arrive early and/or stay late.

Dave Lepka of Aerohio Skydiving at Ashland Airport (3G4) in Ohio emailed AVweb with some thoughts. He wrote: “Airport management as well as Cleveland Approach have all expressed concerns about the expected traffic loads for the eclipse.” He suggested reminding readers to follow “good traffic habits” such as filing IFR or using VFR flight following; monitoring CTAF early or dialing up the nearest airport’s frequency if your destination does not have one; and calling ahead to secure parking, fuel availability (and price), and other services. He also suggested calling in to the CTAF at the destination airport “early and often.” Good advice.

Speaking of IFR, IMC at a single planned destination would make a day trip a no-go, for obvious reasons. But it’s unlikely that all or even most of the prime viewing area will be under cloud. The flexibility of flying a light airplane can be the ace up your sleeve. One strategy would be to prepare plans to fly to two or three possible destinations, widely dispersed within the prime viewing area and make your final choice a game-time decision.

Whatever your ultimate plan, remember that the trip is optional. Be sure to have a backup strategy for whatever glitches or delays come along. If you’re traveling with friends or family, make sure they understand safe flying dictates this could possibly end with a missed opportunity followed by a long drive home in a rental car.

But what’s to worry? It’s only 20 years until the next one.