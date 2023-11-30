GA Industry Mourns Passing Of AAAA’s Selina Shilad

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) was among several general aviation organizations mourning the passing of Selena Shilad, leader of the Alliance for Aviation Across America (AAAA). Shilad died on Nov. 24 at age 45 after a short illness.

NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen, who serves as chair of AAAA, said, “Selena was one of the most committed, passionate, resourceful, and effective coalition builders and aviation advocates imaginable. Every single day, she engaged with community leaders, organizations, and individuals from across the country to powerfully communicate the central role of general aviation in America.”

Shilad built the AAAA “from the ground up,” according to the NBAA, boosting membership to more than 7,000 individuals, businesses, agriculture groups, FBOs, small airports, local and community elected officials, charitable organizations, law enforcement groups, think tanks, native American tribal leaders, and top-tier aviation associations. She also was responsible for multiple state and local general aviation proclamations celebrating its benefits as well as generating “countless” local and regional news stories and economic impact studies across the U.S. on behalf of the GA industry.

“Most importantly,” Bolen said, “we remember Selena as a person of endless passion, indefatigable energy, loyal and joyful friendship, infectious optimism, and integrity. Our entire industry is stronger and better for her efforts and having known her.”